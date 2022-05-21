Militant Attack on DRC Village Leaves at Least 11 Killed - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Militants from a radical rebel group killed at least 11 civilians during an armed attack on the Ndungbe village located in the Ituri province in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Kivu Security Tracker project said on Friday.

"At least 11 civilians were killed in #Ndungbe village (#Djugu territory, #Ituri) on Thursday," the watchdog wrote on Twitter.

The NGO suspects the attack was carried out by insurgents from the Ituri Self-Defense Popular Front (FPAC-Zaire).

The Kivu Security Tracker is a joint project of the Congo Research Group and Human Rights Watch.

It aims to monitor violence in the country's conflict-ridden east.

The DRC has been long facing attacks of different rebel and militant groups operating in the eastern part of the country. FPAC-Zaire operates in the province of Ituri with its armed forces composed of representatives of the Hema community. Violent clashes between the pastoralist Hema and the agricultural Lendu ethnic groups over the scarcity of land has been ongoing in the Ituri province for decades.