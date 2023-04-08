MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Three militants have been killed during a failed attempt to break into Syrian government-controlled territory in the Idlib province, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"In the province of Idlib, in the area of the settlement of Kafer Batih, militants of the Turkestan Islamic Party (banned in Russia) attempted to break into the territory controlled by the Syrian government forces. By the coordinated actions of the units of the Syrian Arab army, the attempt to break through was stopped, the terrorists, having suffered losses, were thrown back to their initial positions," Gurinov told a briefing, adding that three militants were killed during the clash.