Militants Threat Stirs Anti-Fulani Hostility In Ivory Coast

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Jihadist attacks in northern Ivory Coast have ramped up hostility towards the Fulani, a mainly Muslim ethnic group that some accuse of providing the bulk of the raiders

Kafolo, Ivory Coast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Jihadist attacks in northern Ivory Coast have ramped up hostility towards the Fulani, a mainly Muslim ethnic group that some accuse of providing the bulk of the raiders.

Friction and suspicion are almost palpable in Kafolo, a small town near the border with Burkina Faso where militants have struck twice in less than 18 months, killing 16 soldiers.

The army has established a large camp at the entrance to Kafolo and the few visitors are greeted by a watchtower overlooking the dusty trail leading to the town.

In the shade of a great tree, the air fresh and dry in the harmattan wind of the morning, village chief Bamba Tiemoko said the first attack in June 2020 had had dramatic repercussions.

"People were frightened -- it was the first time that this had happened to us. People stopped going into the fields or fishing," he said.

Some villagers said they were still afraid.

"We are always scared but we deal with it," said Lamissa Traore, president of the region's youth association. "We try not to stay in the fields too long, to come back before noon.""I no longer go into the fields, I'm afraid to come across Peuls," added Clarisse Siphoho, secretary of a local women's association, referring to a name by which the Fulani are commonly known.

"Most of those who came and carried out the attacks are Peul. We are wary now."

