Open Menu

Minister Of Communications Discusses Strengthening Partnership To Expand Growth Of Digital Economy, Space

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Minister of communications discusses strengthening partnership to expand growth of digital economy, space

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha held a series of bilateral meetings with ministers of digital economy in friendly countries and leaders of major industrial and space companies, on the sidelines of the second day of the first special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

Al-Swaha met separately with Republic of Armenia Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Dr. Narek Mkrtchyan, Republic of Estonia Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo, Republic of Rwanda Minister of Information Technology, Communications and Innovation Paula Ingabire, Mitsubishi Industries Chairman of the board of Directors Shunichi Miyanaga, and Axiom Chairman of the Board of Directors Kam Ghaffarian.

During the meetings, Al-Swaha discussed ways of strengthening strategic partnerships between friendly countries; investment opportunities in the fields of emerging technologies, digital government, and enabling entrepreneurship; developing digital talent and supporting innovation; the role of digital economy as a basic pillar for future growth; empowering youth and women to enhance innovation; partnership in space infrastructure; and developing capabilities in the space sector in Saudi Arabia through joint programs in the field of research, development, and training.

Related Topics

World Technology Riyadh Armenia Estonia Rwanda Saudi Arabia Women Government Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

33 minutes ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

1 hour ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

15 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

15 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

15 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

15 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

15 hours ago

More Stories From World