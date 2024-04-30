- Home
Minister Of Communications Discusses Strengthening Partnership To Expand Growth Of Digital Economy, Space
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha held a series of bilateral meetings with ministers of digital economy in friendly countries and leaders of major industrial and space companies, on the sidelines of the second day of the first special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.
Al-Swaha met separately with Republic of Armenia Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Dr. Narek Mkrtchyan, Republic of Estonia Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo, Republic of Rwanda Minister of Information Technology, Communications and Innovation Paula Ingabire, Mitsubishi Industries Chairman of the board of Directors Shunichi Miyanaga, and Axiom Chairman of the Board of Directors Kam Ghaffarian.
During the meetings, Al-Swaha discussed ways of strengthening strategic partnerships between friendly countries; investment opportunities in the fields of emerging technologies, digital government, and enabling entrepreneurship; developing digital talent and supporting innovation; the role of digital economy as a basic pillar for future growth; empowering youth and women to enhance innovation; partnership in space infrastructure; and developing capabilities in the space sector in Saudi Arabia through joint programs in the field of research, development, and training.
