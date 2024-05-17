Pak-China Joint Research Center to be established at KIU

Pak-China Joint Research Center will be established at Karakarum International University in Gilgit

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pak-China Joint Research Center will be established at Karakarum International University in Gilgit.

According to the university's Public Relations Department, this center will facilitate collaborative research between scholars from both countries on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the wide-ranging impacts of environmental disasters and climate change on local sustainable development.

In this connection Vice-Chancellor KIU Professor Dr Attaullah Shah chaired the inaugural session at KIU on Friday, emphasizing the vulnerability of CPEC regions to natural hazards and the delicate ecological balance, which often hinder social and economic progress. The establishment of this center aims to address these challenges through research and support sustainable development under CPEC.

Dr Hang Tianhu, Executive Director of CPJRC, highlighted the center's role as a national platform for China-Pakistan cooperation, encompassing fields such as infrastructure, environment, and disaster mitigation for stable progress.

The event concluded with Vice-Chancellor Dr. Attaullah Shah presenting books on Pak-China friendship and Mountaineering to the guests, while CPJRC presented a shield to the Vice-Chancellor in recognition of his support.

The session also included site inspections and discussions regarding the center's construction, underscoring the importance of environmental sciences in CPJRC's focal areas.