Minsk May Announce Response to Western Sanctions After Weekend - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Belarus may announce its response measures against the Western sanctions after the weekend, they will be symmetrical and reasonable, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Sunday.

"Naturally, we will be working on solutions, which will be announced in the coming days, right after the weekend, apparently," Golovchenko said in an interview with the Belarus 1 broadcaster, commenting on the new Western sanctions, specifically the European Union's fifth package.

"We will adopt absolutely adequate (responses) ... And the next measures will not be asymmetrical, as we said, but symmetrical," Golovchenko added.