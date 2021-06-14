Minsk Says Poland, Ireland Yet to Respond to Ryanair Emergency Landing Data Requests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Minsk has yet to receive any response from Poland and Ireland regarding its requests for objective control data related to the Ryanair aircraft emergency landing, Artem Sikorsky, the head of the Belarusian transport ministry's aviation department, said on Monday.

"On June 1, we appealed to Poland, the country of registration of the aircraft, and to Ireland, the country of the aircraft operator, with a request to provide objective control data, we have not received a response so far," Sikorsky told reporters.

Commenting on a fact-finding investigation launched by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the official said that the relevant ICAO commission was not planning to visit Minsk at the moment.