NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a meeting with Suzuki Motor Corporation Senior Advisor Osamu Suzuki to discuss innovative investment opportunities as India is on track to expanding its share of electric cars for sustainable development, the Indian foreign ministry said on Monday.

The meeting took place in Tokyo, where Modi arrived to participate in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and the United States.

"(Modi and Suzuki) discussed further investment opportunities in India including setting up of production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries as well recycling centres, for realizing the goal of sustainable growth," the ministry said in a statement.

They have also discussed strategies for cultivating innovation within India, including through skill development for experienced professionals, the statement read.

In March, Suzuki Motor said it would invest about 150 billion Japanese Yen ($1.17 billion) in the Indian state of Gujarat by 2026 to enhance the local production of electric vehicles and batteries for them, as well as a recycling plant for electric vehicles.

Increase the use of electric vehicles and renewable energy is part of India's Vision-2030 national development plan adopted in 2019. In April, the Indian government released a draft policy regulating battery recycling and seeking a standardized ecosystem of battery swap for electric cars in the country.