Moldova Cancels Victory Day Celebrations Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Moldovan authorities have decided to cancel all events until May 15, including celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday.

"Many events that planned earlier have been canceled.

All events until May 15 are canceled, they will not be held until a state of emergency is in force. In addition to May 9, the anniversary of the Chernobyl [nuclear] accident will not be commemorated," Dumbraveanu said, as broadcast by the N4 tv channel.

Given the epidemiological situation, the authorities declared a state of emergency on March 17 for 60 days. To date, Moldova has registered 423 confirmed cases of the disease, including five fatalities.