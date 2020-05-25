UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegrin President Says Country Successfully Defeated COVID-19, Has No Active Cases

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

Montenegrin President Says Country Successfully Defeated COVID-19, Has No Active Cases

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Montenegro, which has no more active coronavirus patients, has successfully defeated the COVID-19 outbreak, President Milo Dukanovic said on Monday.

On Sunday, the country's Institute for Public Health said that for the first time in 68 days, no new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Montenegro, and all those who were treated had recovered.

"#Montenegro has successfully defeated the #coronavirus! Zero diseased! This stage of the fight for the most sacred value - human lives - is over," Dukanovic wrote on Twitter.

According to the president, the country has managed to combat the outbreak due to its "enviable level of responsibility in facing this challenge."

Overall, 324 people have been infected with the virus since the start of the outbreak, and nine died from the disease.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

18 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

19 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.