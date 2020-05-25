Montenegrin President Says Country Successfully Defeated COVID-19, Has No Active Cases

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Montenegro, which has no more active coronavirus patients, has successfully defeated the COVID-19 outbreak, President Milo Dukanovic said on Monday.

On Sunday, the country's Institute for Public Health said that for the first time in 68 days, no new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Montenegro, and all those who were treated had recovered.

"#Montenegro has successfully defeated the #coronavirus! Zero diseased! This stage of the fight for the most sacred value - human lives - is over," Dukanovic wrote on Twitter.

According to the president, the country has managed to combat the outbreak due to its "enviable level of responsibility in facing this challenge."

Overall, 324 people have been infected with the virus since the start of the outbreak, and nine died from the disease.