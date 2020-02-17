South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed on Monday his economy team to make "all-out" efforts to minimize the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic on the country's economic performance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed on Monday his economy team to make "all-out" efforts to minimize the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic on the country's economic performance.

"It is time to focus all-out efforts on revitalizing the economy, while maintaining the people's safety. The government will remain vigilant and do its best in terms of quarantine steps until the end," Moon stated, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The president stressed that the overall economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak was worse than from the middle East respiratory syndrome epidemic in 2015 and added that it could seriously affect South Korean people's lives.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.� To date, the virus has already killed 1,775 people across the world with over 70,000 people having been infected.