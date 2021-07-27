UrduPoint.com
More Americans Than Not Believe War In Afghanistan Mistake - Poll

Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Forty-seven percent of Americans say the United States engaging in war in Afghanistan was a mistake, marking the second time in US history that less than half of Americans believe it was not a mistake, a new Gallup revealed.

Respondents were asked whether or not "the United States made a mistake sending troops to fight in Afghanistan" -a question which Gallup has been asking Americans since 2001.

The first time that more Americans said the war in Afghanistan was a mistake was in 2014, roughly 12 years after the United States undertook military actions in Afghanistan.

Opinions differ by party affiliation, however, 56 percent of Democrats, 54 percent of Independents, and 29 percent of Republicans said they belie the US war in Afghanistan was a mistake.

The last time that a majority of Democrats said a US war was not a mistake was in May 2011, shortly after US forces killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

The poll results come amid the final stages of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The US Central Command has reported the withdrawal to be more than 95 percent complete as of earlier this month. The US government also announced earlier today that it will remove all combat forces from Iraq by the end of the year.

