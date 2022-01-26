More US Military Assistance Deliveries to Arrive in Ukraine in Days to Come - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States will be sending more military assistance to Ukraine in the next days with three deliveries arriving to Kiev this week alone as tensions with Russia continue to mount, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Three deliveries of US defensive military assistance arriving here (to Ukraine) this week, carrying additional Javelin missiles and other anti-armor systems, 283 tons of ammunition and non-lethal equipment essential to Ukraine's frontline defenders. More deliveries are expected in the days to come," Blinken said during a press briefing.