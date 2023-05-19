UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Baku On Path To Hit $5Bln In Trade In 2023 - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Moscow, Baku on Path to Hit $5Bln in Trade in 2023 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia and Azerbaijan are on course to reach $5 billion in trade in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Friday

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia and Azerbaijan are on course to reach $5 billion in trade in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Friday.

"Our trade volumes have been growing steadily. In 2022, the turnover between our countries was $4.17 billion, which is a significant increase, by almost 24.5%. This year, the growth has been good, and we calculate, well, at least, we estimated a $5 billion turnover between our countries," Overchuk said at an international economic forum in Kazan.

Overchuk noted that Russia and Azerbaijan cooperate productively, developing mutually beneficial trade and economic ties. The investment portfolios of both countries include a number of large investment projects worth about $6 billion in total in such fields as automobile industry, railroad rolling stock manufacturing, aircraft manufacturing, oil and gas industry, high technologies and consumer goods industry.

"Direct Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy have grown significantly in 2022. And if we talk about cross-border wire transfers by individuals from Russia to Azerbaijan, they amount to about $1 billion a year," the deputy minister added.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev also expressed the hope that the turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia would increase in 2023.

"Russia is one of Azerbaijan's key trade partners. (It is Azerbaijan's) leading partner on import and the chief buyer of our oil products. Russia also ranks third in terms of (Azerbaijan's) total trade turnover. In 2022, the turnover between our countries grew by 24%. This year, the dynamic continues, and we hope to see better figures, better results," he said at the forum.

Mustafayev pointed out that Russia and Azerbaijan have a free trade agreement, which also boosts trade.

"Cooperation in the field of mutual investments has been growing dynamically as well. Russia's cumulative investment in Azerbaijan's economy is about $8 billion. And Azerbaijan has invested over $1.1 billion in the Russian economy," he said.

The economic forum is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan from May 18-19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Russia Oil Kazan Azerbaijan May Gas From Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in secon ..

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in second one-day

6 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 157.11 po ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 157.11 points

22 seconds ago
 HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

6 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Companies That Allegedly Obfuscate Uk ..

US Sanctions Companies That Allegedly Obfuscate Ukrainian Origin of Grain - Stat ..

24 seconds ago
 US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polim ..

US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polimetall, Polyus - State Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Only anti-state elements can attack security insti ..

Only anti-state elements can attack security institutions: Raja Pervaiz

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.