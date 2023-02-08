Moscow Believes No Threats to Infrastructure Projects in Turkey, Including on Gas Hub

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Russia believes that there are no serious threats to infrastructure projects in Turkey, including plans for a gas hub, in the wake of the powerful earthquake, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

The scale of destruction by the earthquake is large and will have some consequences, but in terms of energy cooperation between Russia and Turkey, it is developing in accordance with the plans that were approved and agreed upon at the highest level, the diplomat said.

"So far, we proceed from the fact that there are no serious threats to the implementation of the agreed infrastructure projects," Grushko told reporters when asked if catastrophic consequences of the earthquake can affect plans for a gas hub in Turkey.