MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The participants in the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan were divided in their assessment of the composition of the country's new government, the acting foreign minister in the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said on Wednesday.

"All the countries participating in the meeting agreed on the issue of interaction with the government, defrosting assets. A number of opinions were expressed about good governance, about having a better government in Afghanistan," he told reporters.