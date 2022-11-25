UrduPoint.com

Moscow, IAEA Discussing International Monitoring Of Security Zone Around ZNPP - Ulyanov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 05:20 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Moscow and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are discussing the issue of international monitoring of compliance with the agreements on a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), otherwise it will not work, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, has told Sputnik.

"It is necessary to provide for international monitoring of compliance with the agreements as a part of the establishment of a physical and nuclear security zone at the ZNPP. And it must be effective; otherwise, the declaration will remain an empty paper. We are discussing this issue with the IAEA secretariat as well," Ulyanov said.

Following the recent shelling of the ZNPP, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has intensified the consultations on the establishment of a security zone around the plant, the IAEA said on Monday.

