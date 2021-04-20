UrduPoint.com
Moscow Is Outraged As US Cannot Find Time To Comment On Ambassador's Departure

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:02 PM

Moscow Is Outraged as US Cannot Find Time to Comment on Ambassador's Departure

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, noted on Tuesday that the US embassy could not find time to provide a comment on the situation with the departure of its ambassador, and therefore media outlets were forced to address the Russian ministry on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, noted on Tuesday that the US embassy could not find time to provide a comment on the situation with the departure of its ambassador, and therefore media outlets were forced to address the Russian ministry on the matter.

In mid-April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow had recommended US ambassador John Sullivan to travel to Washington for consultations. Axios news portal reported earlier this day, citing a US Department of the State spokesperson, that Sullivan would travel to the United States later this week and return to Moscow in the coming weeks.

"They [reporters] formulate the question in quite a jesuitical manner: whether Americans, American diplomats have briefed us on the plans of their ambassador. I understand why Western journalists have to worm their way out like this, rearrange words, find a wording and ask us this question: US representatives, neither the White House, nor the Department of the State, nor the press service of the US embassy in Moscow, cannot find 30 seconds to provide a comment, which they are actually obligated to provide," Zakharova said on Vesti FM radio station.

