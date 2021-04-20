The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, noted on Tuesday that the US embassy could not find time to provide a comment on the situation with the departure of its ambassador, and therefore media outlets were forced to address the Russian ministry on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, noted on Tuesday that the US embassy could not find time to provide a comment on the situation with the departure of its ambassador, and therefore media outlets were forced to address the Russian ministry on the matter.

In mid-April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow had recommended US ambassador John Sullivan to travel to Washington for consultations. Axios news portal reported earlier this day, citing a US Department of the State spokesperson, that Sullivan would travel to the United States later this week and return to Moscow in the coming weeks.

"They [reporters] formulate the question in quite a jesuitical manner: whether Americans, American diplomats have briefed us on the plans of their ambassador. I understand why Western journalists have to worm their way out like this, rearrange words, find a wording and ask us this question: US representatives, neither the White House, nor the Department of the State, nor the press service of the US embassy in Moscow, cannot find 30 seconds to provide a comment, which they are actually obligated to provide," Zakharova said on Vesti FM radio station.