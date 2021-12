Moscow Not Aware of Preparations to Organize Russia-Ukraine Meeting Mediated by Turkey

Moscow is not aware of any preparations for a Russia-Ukraine summit mediated by Turkey, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday

"As for the issue of contact with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, I have not heard that preparations are underway for such a contact," Ushakov told reporters.