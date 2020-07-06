UrduPoint.com
Moscow Region Doctors Travel To Kazakhstan To Help Fight COVID-19

Mon 06th July 2020

The Moscow Region Health Ministry told Sputnik on Monday that 26 leading doctors were sent to Kazakhstan to help local specialists contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Moscow Region Health Ministry told Sputnik on Monday that 26 leading doctors were sent to Kazakhstan to help local specialists contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

"Doctors in the Moscow Region proved to be real professionals during the coronavirus epidemic. It was mostly thanks to them that the situation with the coronavirus infection in the region improved. Our specialists are ready to share their experience, so we responded to our Kazakh colleagues' request and sent anesthetists, infectiologists, pulmonologists and epidemiologists to help treat COVID-19 patients," Moscow Region Health Minister Svetlana Strigunkova said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

Kazakhstan introduced on Saturday a two-week COVID-19 quarantine amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The state commission in charge of the COVID-19 response has banned sports and public events, and closed beauty salons, museums and fitness centers. Public transport will be limited, however, air traffic between the regions will continue.

Kazakhstan has so far registered 45,719 COVID-19 cases, 188 deaths and more than 15,000 recoveries.

The restrictions can be extended by 14 weeks or toughened, depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in the country.

