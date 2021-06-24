UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Declare Strong Protest To UK Ambassador In Light Of Destroyer Incident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry will declare a strong protest to the UK ambassador in light of the incident with the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry will declare a strong protest to the UK ambassador in light of the incident with the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

The UK Ministry of Defense rejects Russia's account of the incident, saying it was a peaceful passage and no warning shots were fired.

"We announced yesterday that the UK ambassador would be summoned. She will come to the foreign ministry today, and a harsh warning will be made," Zakharova told Russia-24 broadcaster.

The foreign ministry's spokeswoman expressed the belief the meeting would be "unpleasant for the UK side."

