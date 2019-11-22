UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Adolescents Worldwide Don't Exercise Enough To Stay Healthy: WHO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:16 PM

Most adolescents worldwide don't exercise enough to stay healthy: WHO

Most adolescents aren't getting enough exercise as screen time increasingly replaces physical activity in homes across the world, putting their current and future health at risk, the World Health Organization, a United Nations agency, warned in a new study

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Most adolescents aren't getting enough exercise as screen time increasingly replaces physical activity in homes across the world, putting their current and future health at risk, the World Health Organization, a United Nations agency, warned in a new study.

In the first study of its kind on global and regional trends among 11 to 17-year-olds, the WHO said that around 80 per cent of them do less than 60 minutes of activity per day � the minimum daily recommendation.

According to the study, the Philippines had the highest inactivity levels among boys, at 93 per cent, while in South Korea, researchers found that 97 per cent of girls failed to do enough exercise.

In gender terms on average, 85 per of girls failed to do enough globally, only slightly worse than boys (78 per cent).

"From 2001 to 2016 we found that there's been no improvement in patterns of activity in this age group�one hour out of their lives each day to be physically active and to get a health benefit from being physically active," the WHO study co-author, Dr. Leanne Riley, said. "That can be made up of different small chunks of their time, anything that adds up to 60 minutes." Insisting that physical activity needn't be overly strenuous or vigorous for it to be beneficial, Dr. Riley explained that jogging, walking, cycling or "just trying to be active" can all make a positive difference.

Dr. Riley also cites some of the causes behind this high level of inactivity.

"We have had this electronic revolution that seems to have changed adolescents' movement patterns and encourages them to sit more, to be less active, to drive more, walk less, be less active in general and then be more involved in digital play rather than the active play," she said.

WHO urged schools to encourage physical education and get students to be more active in competitive and non-competitive sports. It recommends city and community leaders should create paths for young people to walk and cycle safely and independently.

In the long-term, failing to do enough exercise leaves people vulnerable to a range of non-communicable and preventable illnesses, WHO has repeatedly warned.

These non-communicable diseases include heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, breast and colon cancer.

An additional benefit of physical activity is improved mental health, Dr. Riley insisted, highlighting that exercise also promotes learning, delays the onset of dementia and can help maintain a healthy weight.

"If they do it�they're likely to be healthier adults too," said the WHO study lead co-author Dr. Regina Guthold, insisting on the importance of establishing healthy habits early on.

According to the study of 1.6 million school-going students from 146 countries, girls were less active than boys in all but four of them: Tonga, Samoa, Afghanistan and Zambia.

The difference between the amount of exercise between boys and girls was greater than 10 per cent in almost a third of countries in 2016, and this trend became more pronounced in almost three-quarters of nations surveyed between 2001 and 2016.

The countries showing the most improvement in activity levels among boys were Bangladesh (from 73 per cent to 63 per cent), Singapore and Thailand (78 to 70), Benin (79 to 71) and the U.S. and Ireland (71 to 64).

In the case of the US, the study authors noted the likely positive impact of national sports promotion initiatives, although these appeared to have had more success with boys than girls, they said.

Among girls in general the changes in activity levels were small over the review period, the WHO study found, ranging from a two per cent increase in Singaporefrom 85 per cent to 83 per cent � to a one per cent increase in Afghanistan (87 per cent to 88 per cent).

Under the 2030 Global Goals Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted in 2015 by the international community, Governments agreed to a 15 per cent improvement in activity levels by 2030.

"We are off-track; this target will not be met if these trends continue," Dr. Guthold insisted.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Thailand Sports Bangladesh United Nations Education Cycling Young Regina Colon Singapore Lead Ireland Benin Tonga South Korea Zambia Samoa Philippines 2016 2015 Cancer All From Weight Blood Million

Recent Stories

IHC acquits Irfan Siddiqui in tenancy law violatio ..

16 minutes ago

Bolivia's Former Culture Minister Wanted for Alleg ..

3 minutes ago

Prince Charles warns of climate 'tipping point'

3 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting 22 No ..

2 minutes ago

Tesla suffers broken glass mishap during chaotic l ..

35 minutes ago

US Republican Senators in Favor of Limiting Impeac ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.