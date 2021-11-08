UrduPoint.com

Most Countries 'failed' On Climate Paris Pledges: Obama

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:28 PM

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday said "most countries have failed" to live up to promises they made in the Paris climate deal as he addressed attendees at the COP26 summit

Obama, who was US leader in 2015 when the landmark accord was struck, said the world needed to "step up" its emissions-cutting pledges and work together to limit global temperature rises.

"We have not done nearly enough to address this crisis," he told delegates in Glasgow. "We are going to have to do more and whether that happens or not to a large degree is going to depend on you.

" In the six years since the Paris deal -- which seeks to limit global heating to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius -- planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions have continued to mount, and an assessment last week said that carbon pollution will rebound this year to pre-pandemic levels.

"By some measures the agreement has been a success," Obama said. "(But) we are nowhere near where we need to be yet."But he admitted that "some of our progress stalled" when his successor Donald Trump chose to unilaterally withdraw the US from the Paris deal.

