UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSF Accuses EU Of Stalling Patent Waiver Talks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MSF Accuses EU of Stalling Patent Waiver Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) accused the European Union on Monday of seeking to delay World Trade Organization-sponsored negotiations to scrap intellectual property barriers on COVID-19 treatments.

The EU submitted on Friday a counter-proposal to the WTO, which plans to hold a meeting on the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver. In it, the European community called for compulsory licensing deals, rather than suspending patents on lifesaving drugs and vaccines.

MSF rebuked EU's proposal in a statement, saying that compulsory licensing "brings nothing significantly new to the table and instead is merely a maneuver to stall the waiver negotiation process.

"

It explained that the proposed TRIPS waiver would provide virus-hit countries with an effective and expeditious way to remove key intellectual property barriers in advance, rather than wait for them to hit and then scramble into action.

The EU plan has been backed by the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway. MSF says the TRIPS waiver enjoys the support of more than 100 nations, including the United States and more recently the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, although Brazil remains on the fence.

Related Topics

World Drugs Norway European Union Brazil United Kingdom United States Switzerland

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses signing of MoU

7 minutes ago

PM chairs meeting for consultation over budget for ..

17 minutes ago

UAE protects prisoners&#039; rights, monitors thei ..

22 minutes ago

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

37 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.