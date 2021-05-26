UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Multiple Fatalities' In California Shooting, Suspect Dead: Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:44 PM

'Multiple fatalities' in California shooting, suspect dead: police

Multiple people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a rail yard in California's Bay Area, police said, the latest instance of deadly gun violence in the United States

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Multiple people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a rail yard in California's Bay Area, police said, the latest instance of deadly gun violence in the United States.

"I can't confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities. But I will tell you that there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy, told journalists, adding that the gunman was dead.

Police rushed to an "active shooter investigation" at a public transit maintenance yard in San Jose -- a Silicon Valley tech hub of almost million people -- after multiple 911 calls reported gunshots.

It was not immediately clear if the shooter was a worker at the facility, but police said some of the victims were employees at the site.

- US 'epidemic' of gun violence - A Fox news affiliate said the shooting -- which was initally reported before 7:00 am local time (1400 GMT) -- had taken place at a union meeting, citing the mother of an employee who escaped unharmed.

Police did not immediately give any details on how the shooter was killed, or about the type of weapon used. Dozens of patrol cars and fire engines lined the streets near the rail yard.

Several people were receiving medical treatment, said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

"Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting," he tweeted.

The building where the incident took place is a control center for the area's Valley Transportation Authority that is also used to store trains and serves as a maintenance yard.

The VTA tweeted that its employees had been evacuated and public transit services would not be affected.

The United States has a long and painful history of deadly gun violence, in the form of a steady daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass killings that have targeted schools, work places and shopping centers.

Homicides, mostly gun-driven, have surged in the US over the past year.

Mass shootings have occurred in recent months at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, an office building in California, a grocery store in Colorado and at several spas in Atlanta.

In August 2019, another mass shooting in the Bay Area left two children and a 25-year-old man dead at a garlic festival in Gilroy, around 30 miles (almost 50 kilometers) south of San Jose.

President Joe Biden last month branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment."There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police San Jose Santa Clara Man Indianapolis Atlanta United States SITE Hub August 2019 Million Weapon Employment

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new talk ..

1 hour ago

Spain Guest of Honour of Sharjah International Boo ..

1 hour ago

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan says Biden meeting could start 'new era'

2 minutes ago

Poland bans Belarusian carriers from its airspace: ..

2 minutes ago

PU VC for resolving Palestinian issue permanently

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.