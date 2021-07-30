UrduPoint.com
NASA Says ISS, Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Crews In No Immediate Danger After Launch Delay

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:50 AM

NASA Says ISS, Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Crews in No Immediate Danger After Launch Delay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) NASA said there is no immediate danger for the crews of the International Space Station (ISS) and Boeing Starliner spacecraft are in no immediate danger after the incident with module Nauka.

"As far as the danger of the crews, there was no immediate danger at any time," ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian cosmonauts told ground specialists that Nauka's engines had unexpectedly activated. This led to a change in the position of the station, and the engines of this module and the Progress MS-17 cargo vehicle had to be switched on in order to compensate for the operation of the Nauka engines.

