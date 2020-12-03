UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nationalist Finns Party Becomes Most Popular In Finland - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:03 PM

Nationalist Finns Party Becomes Most Popular in Finland - Poll

Finland's right-wing nationalist Finns Party has become the most popular party overtaking the ruling Social Democratic Party (SDP), a fresh poll by the Finnish YLE broadcaster revealed on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Finland's right-wing nationalist Finns Party has become the most popular party overtaking the ruling Social Democratic Party (SDP), a fresh poll by the Finnish YLE broadcaster revealed on Thursday.

The survey revealed that if the parliamentary elections were held at the moment, 20.9 percent of voters would pick the Finns Party. Support for the nationalist party has increased by 1.4 points since October, when a similar poll was conducted.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin's SDP would come in second with 20.

6 percent, followed by the National Coalition Party with 15.9 percent. The Centre Party would secure 12.1 percent of votes, while the Green would receive 11.6 percent, according to the poll.

Research Director Tuomo Turja of pollster Taloustutkimus told YLE that support for the SDP fell due to voter dissatisfaction with how the government dealt with the coronavirus crisis and supported the population.

The survey was conducted between November 9 and December 1, with 2,707 respondents taking part.

Related Topics

Finland October November December Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commissioner lays foundation stone of new cafeteri ..

3 minutes ago

Kudos to PM for introducing innovative electoral r ..

3 minutes ago

IHC turns down petition seeking ban on public gath ..

22 minutes ago

Italy curbs Christmas travel to avoid virus 'third ..

3 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown program

3 minutes ago

CDA removes encroachments from markets, roads,stre ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.