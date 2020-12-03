Nationalist Finns Party Becomes Most Popular in Finland - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Finland's right-wing nationalist Finns Party has become the most popular party overtaking the ruling Social Democratic Party (SDP), a fresh poll by the Finnish YLE broadcaster revealed on Thursday.

The survey revealed that if the parliamentary elections were held at the moment, 20.9 percent of voters would pick the Finns Party. Support for the nationalist party has increased by 1.4 points since October, when a similar poll was conducted.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin's SDP would come in second with 20.

6 percent, followed by the National Coalition Party with 15.9 percent. The Centre Party would secure 12.1 percent of votes, while the Green would receive 11.6 percent, according to the poll.

Research Director Tuomo Turja of pollster Taloustutkimus told YLE that support for the SDP fell due to voter dissatisfaction with how the government dealt with the coronavirus crisis and supported the population.

The survey was conducted between November 9 and December 1, with 2,707 respondents taking part.