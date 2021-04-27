UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief, Slovak Prime Minister Discuss Russia's 'Destabilizing' Actions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:08 PM

NATO Chief, Slovak Prime Minister Discuss Russia's 'Destabilizing' Actions

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday held a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger in Brussels, discussing collective security that the military alliance deems to be threatened by Moscow's alleged aggressive actions

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday held a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger in Brussels, discussing collective security that the military alliance deems to be threatened by Moscow's alleged aggressive actions.

"Glad to welcome PM @eduardheger to congratulate him on his appointment & thank him for our valued Ally #Slovakia's contributions to #NATO. Discussed shared security challenges, including #Russia's pattern of destabilising & aggressive actions, which raise very serious concerns," Stoltenberg tweeted.

The NATO chief added during the joint press conference that the alliance supported the Czech Republic in the investigation into the 2014 explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice.

On April 17, Prague announced that 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled from the country over suspicion of the Russian military intelligence's involvement in the 2014 blasts, which killed two Czech nationals.

Moscow retaliated by expelling 20 Czech diplomats, prompting Prague to order more diplomats out in response.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Bulgarian arms merchant Emilian Gebrev confirmed to the newspaper that he had supplied weapons to Kiev during the active phase of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and stored ammunition in Vrbetice warehouses. On Sunday, Czech President Milos Zeman said that the investigation of the explosion confirmed that the arms stored in the depots belonged to the Bulgarian businessman. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova then challenged Prague to disclose what kind of weapons were stored in Vrbetice at the time.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened Brussels Prague Kiev Alliance New York Czech Republic April Sunday From

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC+ Confirms Current Terms of Deal to Limit Oil ..

3 minutes ago

Qureshi urges Canada to reconsider flights' suspen ..

3 minutes ago

Rs.75,000 fine imposed on 20 profiteers

3 minutes ago

39,927 senior citizens vaccinated

3 minutes ago

Karachi Union of Journalists delegation met Secret ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.