NATO Defense Ministers Welcome News of Enhanced Aircraft Mobility in Europe - Stoltenberg

(@imziishan)

NATO defense ministers welcomed the introduction of high-priority handling for the alliance aircraft on missions in Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) NATO defense ministers welcomed the introduction of high-priority handling for the alliance aircraft on missions in Europe NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"Today, ministers welcomed that we are now able to move planes across Europe with priority handling, something we call rapid air mobility," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The aircraft supporting the alliance's missions will have a NATO call sign and receive priority handling from the European air traffic control centers, the NATO chief explained.

The initiative is part of a larger NATO effort to perfect logistics.