NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped $70Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) NATO allies provided Ukraine with 65 billion Euros ($70.8 billion) in military funding over the past year, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday.

"Over the last year NATO allies have provided financial humanitarian and military support to Ukraine worth close to 150 billion euros, including 65 billion euros of military support," he said during the Vincent Briscoe annual security lecture at Imperial College London.

Geoana said in a lecture at Imperial College London that the alliance expected the Ukrainian conflict to shape global security for decades to come.

He spoke after unveiling a NATO tech hub on the Imperial College's White City Campus that will specialize in dual-use defense and commercial technologies.

Russia has been warning countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians are tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.