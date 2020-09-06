UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Trying To Get Back To Cold War Confrontation, Russian Defense Minister Says

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:00 AM

NATO Trying to Get Back to Cold War Confrontation, Russian Defense Minister Says

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) NATO is aiming to return to the Cold War confrontation and is developing infrastructure and missile defense systems in Eastern Europe, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Speaking after the International Army Games wrapped up on Saturday, Shoigu said that Russia's independent stance, its active participation in the resolution of global issues and mediation of various conflicts, as well as its growing authority on the international arena, "all this is viewed by the West as a challenge to its leadership, as an attempt to destroy the unipolar world order formed after the collapse of the USSR."

The Russian Defense minister said that Moscow is concerned about NATO's attempts to demonstrate power, including by intensifying reconnaissance missions and drills close to the Russian borders.

"In essence, NATO is seeking to return to the Cold War confrontation," Shoigu told journalists on Saturday.

The Russian Defense Minister stressed that the NATO leadership actively uses "anti-Russian rhetoric" and that a major propaganda campaign against Russia has been launched by western media in order to convince the world community that Moscow is pursuing an allegedly aggressive foreign and military policy.

NATO has repeatedly voiced its concerns over Russian military activities near its borders. Moscow has stressed that it is NATO that is approaching the Russian borders and using the alleged Russian threat as a pretext for military buildup in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution World Army Moscow Russia Europe Media All

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

3 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

3 hours ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

3 hours ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

3 hours ago

Journalist gunned down in Turbat

3 hours ago

Pakistan 'Defence Day' to be observed with patriot ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.