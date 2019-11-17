UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 20 People Injured In Bus-Tractor Trailer Collision In Virginia - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

Nearly 20 People Injured in Bus-Tractor Trailer Collision in Virginia - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Nineteen people have been injured in a road accident involving a bus and a tractor trailer in Nelson County in the US state of Virginia, local police said on Sunday.

"Fog & icy conditions were to blame in this AM's crash on I64 in #NelsonCounty involving a tractor-trailer & chartered bus.

19 injured," the police said on Twitter.

The accident was caused by fog and icing of roads, police said and urged drivers to exercise caution when driving in the accident area.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Twitter Road Accident Nelson Virginia Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM explore prospects ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hosts conference on combatting crime and ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow 2019

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.