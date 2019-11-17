Nearly 20 People Injured in Bus-Tractor Trailer Collision in Virginia - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Nineteen people have been injured in a road accident involving a bus and a tractor trailer in Nelson County in the US state of Virginia, local police said on Sunday.

"Fog & icy conditions were to blame in this AM's crash on I64 in #NelsonCounty involving a tractor-trailer & chartered bus.

19 injured," the police said on Twitter.

The accident was caused by fog and icing of roads, police said and urged drivers to exercise caution when driving in the accident area.