VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) At least four schools, six orphanages and more than 170 residential buildings in the Russian western city of Kursk were left without heating after an accident, the mayoral office informs.

"According to updated information, about 174 buildings, six orphanages and four schools are within the (heating) shutdown zone," the mayoral office said on Telegram on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak said that about 200 houses were left without heating in Kursk after a hot water pipe was damaged.

"On Prospekt (avenue) Druzhby a central heating pipe with a diameter of 800 mm (31 inches) was damaged. About 200 houses fell into the shutdown zone. Expert teams were sent to the site. The situation is under control," the mayor said on Telegram.

At least three schools cancelled Saturday classes after the accident, the city authorities said.