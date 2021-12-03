Nearly 2,000 People Quarantined as Omicron Detected in International School of Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Around 2,000 people, including 1,600 children, will be quarantined for 10 days after two cases of the novel Omicron variant of COVID-19 were confirmed in the International school of Geneva, the local authorities said in a press release.

"The medical services of the cantons of Vaud and Geneva have jointly made the decision to quarantine all students and campus staff for ten days. About 2,000 people are affected by this measure, including 1,600 children.

Everyone involved should perform a PCR test," the statement, issued on Thursday, said.

The two cases were detected in the campus of the International School of Geneva located in Chataigneraie among contacts of a family with a recent arrival from a trip to South Africa, the statement said.

The authorities reaffirm that the PCR tests available in Switzerland are capable of detecting the new variant of COVID-19. So far, only three Omicron cases have been registered in the country.