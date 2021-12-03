UrduPoint.com

Nearly 2,000 People Quarantined As Omicron Detected In International School Of Geneva

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Nearly 2,000 People Quarantined as Omicron Detected in International School of Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Around 2,000 people, including 1,600 children, will be quarantined for 10 days after two cases of the novel Omicron variant of COVID-19 were confirmed in the International school of Geneva, the local authorities said in a press release.

"The medical services of the cantons of Vaud and Geneva have jointly made the decision to quarantine all students and campus staff for ten days. About 2,000 people are affected by this measure, including 1,600 children.

Everyone involved should perform a PCR test," the statement, issued on Thursday, said.

The two cases were detected in the campus of the International School of Geneva located in Chataigneraie among contacts of a family with a recent arrival from a trip to South Africa, the statement said.

The authorities reaffirm that the PCR tests available in Switzerland are capable of detecting the new variant of COVID-19. So far, only three Omicron cases have been registered in the country.

Related Topics

Geneva South Africa Switzerland Family All From

Recent Stories

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring ..

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring and Empowered Young Individua ..

7 minutes ago
 126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a ..

126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a fortnight

1 minute ago
 Russia adds 32,930 new COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 32,930 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 US Novavax Developing COVID-19 Vaccine Construct t ..

US Novavax Developing COVID-19 Vaccine Construct to Target Omicron Coronavirus S ..

1 minute ago
 Bi-o Kim holds off Thai assault at Laguna Phuket

Bi-o Kim holds off Thai assault at Laguna Phuket

1 minute ago
 Seven Covid jabs as third dose can boost immunity: ..

Seven Covid jabs as third dose can boost immunity: study

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.