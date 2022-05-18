Nebenzia Says UN Chief Seeks to Introduce Exemptions on Supply of Russian Fertilizers

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres proposed introducing exceptions to the restrictions on the fertilizer exports from Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"He (Guterres) is suggesting that we are exempt of any limitations on the export of our fertilizers in order to supply the world," Nebenzia said.