Nebenzia Says UN Chief Seeks To Introduce Exemptions On Supply Of Russian Fertilizers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 09:10 PM
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres proposed introducing exceptions to the restrictions on the fertilizer exports from Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres proposed introducing exceptions to the restrictions on the fertilizer exports from Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.
"He (Guterres) is suggesting that we are exempt of any limitations on the export of our fertilizers in order to supply the world," Nebenzia said.