Nepal Reports South Asia's First Confirmed Case Of Deadly Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:08 PM

Health authorities in Nepal on Friday confirmed that a student who returned from Wuhan, China tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the first South Asian country to report the deadly disease

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Health authorities in Nepal on Friday confirmed that a student who returned from Wuhan, China tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the first South Asian country to report the deadly disease.

The 32-year-old student arrived in Nepal on January 9, and entered the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu four days after running a fever and reporting trouble breathing, hospital spokesperson Anup Bastola told AFP.

The health ministry confirmed the case in a statement.

"The results of a sample, sent to Hong Kong, have returned positive," Bastola told AFP. "He was discharged after recovery. We are monitoring the patient and he and his family members are healthy. So are all the health workers in the hospital."

