Netanyahu Blames Iran For Boat Attack, Says 'striking' Back

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:10 PM

Jerusalem (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused arch-foe Iran on Monday of a recent attack on an Israeli-owned ship, noting his country was "striking back" the morning after a raid on Syria.

The latest escalation between the sides came as the international community was trying to salvage the troubled 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"It is indeed an Iranian act, that's clear," Netanyahu told public broadcaster Kan, referring to the MV Helios Ray, which was last week hit by a blast in the Gulf of Oman leaving two holes in its side.

"As for a reaction -- you know my policy," he continued.

"Iran is Israel's greatest enemy, I'm determined to block it, we're striking at it throughout the region," he said.

Netanyahu's remarks came hours after Syrian air defences intercepted what they said were Israeli missiles over Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the strike hit the area of Sayyida Zeinab south of Damascus, where Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Lebanese Hezbollah forces are reported to be present.

There was no immediate report of casualties.

