UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Channel Drilled In Rescue For Trapped Mine Workers In East China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:27 PM

New channel drilled in rescue for trapped mine workers in east China

A new channel has been drilled to rescue the workers trapped by a gold mine blast in east China's Shandong Province, authorities said early Monday

JINAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A new channel has been drilled to rescue the workers trapped by a gold mine blast in east China's Shandong Province, authorities said early Monday.

The channel, drilled through at around 5 a.m., reaches a section 698 meters from the mine entrance. It came after another channel was drilled Sunday at a section 648 meters from the entrance.

Rescuers knocked on the drilling pipe, but have not yet received responses, according to the rescue headquarters.

The blast took place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the gold mine in Qixia under Yantai City. It happened about 240 meters away from the entrance. Twenty-two workers were working more than 600 meters away from there.

On late Sunday, a paper slip retrieved from underneath the mine through the previously drilled channel said that 12 workers were still alive while the other 10 were in unclear situations.

Related Topics

China Yantai Sunday Gold From P

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army kills two terrorists, arrests one in ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 93 new locally transmitte ..

1 minute ago

China's Jilin reports 30 new confirmed, 17 asympto ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Greece's Mitsotakis Receives Second Dose of COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Military Says West-2021 Drills With Russia ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.