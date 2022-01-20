New Draft of US Sanctions Contains Measures Against Nord Stream 2

A new draft of Russia sanctions proposed by US Rep. Jim Banks entails measures against Nord Stream 2 as well as organizations related to the project, according to the bill obtained by The Washington Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A new draft of Russia sanctions proposed by US Rep. Jim Banks entails measures against Nord Stream 2 as well as organizations related to the project, according to the bill obtained by The Washington Post.

"Not later than 10 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the President shall impose sanctions under subsection (b)(1) with respect to (1) any entity responsible for planning, construction, maintenance, technical assistance, engineering assistance, financing or operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline or a successor entity," the document said.