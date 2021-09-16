New UK Foreign Minister Meets With Commonwealth Colleagues on First Day in Office

The newly appointed UK foreign minister, Elizabeth Truss, held a meeting with her colleagues from the Commonwealth countries on the first day at the new office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The newly appointed UK foreign minister, Elizabeth Truss, held a meeting with her colleagues from the Commonwealth countries on the first day at the new office.

"On my first day as Foreign Secretary, I chaired a meeting of Commonwealth Foreign Ministers to discuss vital issues we face: boosting trade, building back better from Covid, tackling climate change," Truss tweeted.

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson initiated a cabinet reshuffle following criticism of the government's handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Truss, who had previously held the office of the Secretary of State for International Trade, replaced Dominic Raab as head of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

Raab, who has been taking heat for going on holidays during the fall of Kabul, accepted the roles of justice secretary, deputy prime minister and lord chancellor.