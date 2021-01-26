New UN Envoy Wenesland Says Looks Forward to Engaging With Mideast Quartet

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Tuesday that he looked forward to engaging with the Middle East Quartet counterparts soon to identify steps to bring Israel and the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.

Wennesland noted that the Middle East Quartet held a virtual meeting on December 23 to address the prospect of Israeli-Palestinian peace.

"I look forward to engaging with my counterparts very soon to identify concrete steps to bring the parties back to the path of meaningful negotiations," Wennesland told a UN Security Council meeting.

The Quartet was established in 2002 with a mandate to facilitate the Middle-East peace process negotiations following the second intifada. The group includes Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations. The Quartet was officially welcomed in UN Security Council Resolution 1397.

Wennesland also said he looked forward to initial meetings with the Israeli and Palestinian governments in the coming days.

On December 22, Wennesland assumed the current position by replacing Nickolay Mladenov, who resigned from the United Nations.