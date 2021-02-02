New York Attorney General Vows to Probe Police Use of Force Against 9-Year-Old

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The New York State Attorney General Letitia James denounced on Monday as "wholly unacceptable" the use of police force against a 9-year-old girl in the city of Rochester and said that an investigation is underway.

The police department in Rochester released footage showing a child being handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by officers who were responding to a family disturbance call.

"What happened in Rochester on Friday is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable. Such use of force and pepper spray should never be deployed against a child, period," James tweeted.

"My office is looking into what transpired, but it's clear that drastic reform is needed at @Rochester NYPD."

The police explained that the girl resisted attempts to calm her, and her mother asked for her to be handcuffed.

Rochester police came under fire last year when African American man Daniel Prude, who ran naked through the streets at night, was apprehended and died in custody with a spit bag placed over his head.