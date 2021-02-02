UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Attorney General Vows To Probe Police Use Of Force Against 9-Year-Old

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:00 AM

New York Attorney General Vows to Probe Police Use of Force Against 9-Year-Old

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The New York State Attorney General Letitia James denounced on Monday as "wholly unacceptable" the use of police force against a 9-year-old girl in the city of Rochester and said that an investigation is underway.

The police department in Rochester released footage showing a child being handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by officers who were responding to a family disturbance call.

"What happened in Rochester on Friday is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable. Such use of force and pepper spray should never be deployed against a child, period," James tweeted.

"My office is looking into what transpired, but it's clear that drastic reform is needed at @Rochester NYPD."

The police explained that the girl resisted attempts to calm her, and her mother asked for her to be handcuffed.

Rochester police came under fire last year when African American man Daniel Prude, who ran naked through the streets at night, was apprehended and died in custody with a spit bag placed over his head.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Man Rochester New York Family

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

2 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

2 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.