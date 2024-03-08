- Home
- World
- New Zealand scientists spread knowledge to farmers on costly pasture diseases, biosecurity threats
New Zealand Scientists Spread Knowledge To Farmers On Costly Pasture Diseases, Biosecurity Threats
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) New Zealand agriculture scientists want to plug a major knowledge gap on diseases in pasture, and address biosecurity threats, by reaching out to farmers.
The pathogens, or germs, that cause diseases in pasture plants such as crown rust and clover rot can have significant costs for farmers and the New Zealand economy, and in a changing climate the concern is that those losses will escalate, said AgResearch, a government institute studying New Zealand's pastoral, agri-food and agri-technology sectors.
"By building our knowledge around pasture diseases, we are helping raise the awareness and preparedness for threats to New Zealand's biosecurity, including the risk of new disease-causing organisms that could invade New Zealand," AgResearch science team leader Kwasi Adusei-Fosu, said on Friday.
There is a real gap in awareness and understanding about current diseases and the impact they are having on pastures, as well as potential future impacts, said Adusei-Fosu.
"The lag could be because study of the impact of pasture diseases is more speculative in nature, poorly understood or neglected," he said, adding the last time New Zealand's formal research on this topic was reviewed was in 1996, and before then in 1965.
Recent Stories
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
More Stories From World
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday1 minute ago
-
Combative Biden overcomes State of the Union hurdle11 minutes ago
-
Japan logs 438 bln yen current account surplus in January11 minutes ago
-
Hazlewood stars as Australia dominate day one against NZ21 minutes ago
-
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 6821 minutes ago
-
Biden announces emergency port for Gaza aid21 minutes ago
-
China vows to 'safeguard' national security with new laws at conclave51 minutes ago
-
Campaigning wraps up for tight Portugal snap election51 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong unveils new national security law with tough penalties51 minutes ago
-
Biden warns against Trump 'retribution' in high-stakes speech1 hour ago
-
Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech2 hours ago
-
Pakistani scholar views new quality productivity forces as inspiring for BRI2 hours ago