Next Round Of Kosovo-Serbia Talks Scheduled For Tuesday In Brussels - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Next Round of Kosovo-Serbia Talks Scheduled for Tuesday in Brussels - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The next round of negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo, facilitated by the European Union, will take place in Brussels on Tuesday, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

"I can announce that the next round of EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will take place next week in Brussels on Tuesday.

It will be attended by the president of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and, for the first time, by the new prime minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti. This meeting will be facilitated by high representative Josep Borrell and EU special representative for the dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak," Stano told a press briefing.

More Stories From World

