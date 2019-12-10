UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Round Of Syrian Constitutional Committee To Take Place 'Soon' - Iranian Delegate

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Next Round of Syrian Constitutional Committee to Take Place 'Soon' - Iranian Delegate

The negotiators to the 14th round of Astana talks on Syria discussed the first two sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and assured that the third session would be convened "sooner rather than later," Ali Asghar Khaji, the head of the Iranian delegation to the talks, told reporters on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The negotiators to the 14th round of Astana talks on Syria discussed the first two sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and assured that the third session would be convened "sooner rather than later," Ali Asghar Khaji, the head of the Iranian delegation to the talks, told reporters on Tuesday.

The Astana-14 talks began earlier in the day in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan, previously known as Astana, to run through Wednesday. Participants include the delegations of the Syrian government and opposition, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran � the guarantors of ceasefire in Syria.

"We have always considered the role of the United Nations as important in the developments in Syria. The role of the UN special envoy as a facilitator is very important.

Today we had the meeting with Mr. Pedersen, we reviewed the results of the first and second round of meetings of the constitutional committee. We support the efforts that he has made and the continuation of the work of the constitutional committee. We assured that the third round of the constitutional committee will sooner rather than later be convened," Khaji said after his meeting with Pedersen.

The first Astana format talks were held in January 2017 and marked the first that the Syrian government and opposition got together at a negotiating table since the beginning of war in 2011. During Astana-4 in May 2017, a breakthrough agreement was reached to create four de-escalation zones in Syria. Astana-14 discussions will be behind the closed doors on Tuesday, while on Wednesday the parties will hold a plenary session and adopt a joint communique.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana January May December 2017 Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UVAS holds awareness seminar on FieldBiosafety for ..

27 seconds ago

Russia's Lukoil to Start Drilling 1st Well at 12th ..

28 seconds ago

Mobile dealer issued notice over tampering IMEI nu ..

4 seconds ago

VIS assigns positive outlook to ER of Matco Foods

31 seconds ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index close ..

4 minutes ago

Return of Test cricket after a decade is rejoicing ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.