Nigeria army rescues 31 people from Boko Haram

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Nigerian army on Monday said it rescued 31 people from Boko Haram in the northeastern Borno State.

The rescue operation last week rescued 14 women and 17 children from the villages of Mantari, Malam Masari and Gabchari, said army spokesman Col.

Aminu Iliyasu, local website Punch reported.

"Without any attempt to return fire, the cowardly criminals scampered into the nearby bushes in complete disarray," Iliyasu was quoted as saying.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram terrorist activities in the country, according to UN.