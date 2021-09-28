UrduPoint.com

N.Korean Missile Launches Threaten Security Of Japan, Region - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:50 AM

N.Korean Missile Launches Threaten Security of Japan, Region - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, commenting on North Korea's morning launch of an unidentified projectile, said Pyongyang's actions pose a serious threat to peace and security for the country and the international community as a whole.

"Today, at about 06:20 a.m.

, North Korea launched a projectile, which could be a ballistic missile. The launch was carried out from the country's territory in the eastern direction. The launch details are currently being analyzed," Motegi told reporters.

"The recent actions by North Korea, including repeated launches of ballistic and other missiles, are a threat to the peace and security of the region and Japan, and also pose a serious threat to the international community as a whole."

