No Ceasefire Violations Registered in Syria by Russia, Turkey Over Past 24 Hours -Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Neither side of the Russian-Turkish commission which is monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has reported any violations over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the truce recorded no ceasefire violations. The Turkish part of the commission did not record any instances of firing," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military did not hold any humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period, the Defense Ministry added.

Russian officials also confirmed that almost 350 Syrian refugees returned from Lebanon over the past day.

"Over the past 24 hours, 347 refugees (including 104 women and 177 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints," the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said.

A total of 38 refugees also returned to their place of permanent residence over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 5.9 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 26 explosive items.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.