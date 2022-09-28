MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) There is no mobilization in Abkhazia, but the number of volunteers leaving the republic to take part in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is constantly growing, Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have no mobilization. I want to note that since 2014 Abkhazian volunteers have taken up arms and been defending the freedom of Donbas, and their number is growing. This is important to note, in my opinion. Unfortunately, there are victims," Ardzinba said.