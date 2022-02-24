UrduPoint.com

North China City Reports 22 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 04:35 PM

North China city reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Hohhot, the capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 22 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight on Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a press conference

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Hohhot, the capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 22 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight on Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a press conference.

By 2 p.m.

Thursday, 277 local confirmed cases, including five severe cases and two critical cases, had been registered in the city during the latest resurgence.

To date, the city has traced 10,050 close contacts and 5,052 secondary close contacts amid the latest outbreak. Hohhot will launch its seventh round of mass nucleic acid testing starting 7 a.m. Friday.

Related Topics

China Hohhot Mongolia P

Recent Stories

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

57 seconds ago
 Queen cancels virtual audiences due to Covid: pala ..

Queen cancels virtual audiences due to Covid: palace

2 minutes ago
 Boeing to have 15 aircraft conversion lines in Chi ..

Boeing to have 15 aircraft conversion lines in China by end of 2022

2 minutes ago
 Czech President Zeman Calls for Disconnecting Russ ..

Czech President Zeman Calls for Disconnecting Russian From SWIFT

2 minutes ago
 Dr Fehmida, NSFs heads review preparations for SAG ..

Dr Fehmida, NSFs heads review preparations for SAG

2 minutes ago
 Governor visits residence of martyred Captain, off ..

Governor visits residence of martyred Captain, offers condolences with family

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>